Firefighters battle early morning house fire

Lansing firefighters are investigating what caused a fire at a home early Sunday morning.

The call came in just before 6:30 a.m. for a report of heavy smoke and flames coming from a home in the 4000 block of Rivershell Lane.

Lansing Fire Battalion Chief Tony Martinez says firefighters quickly put out the flames.

There were two people home at the time who were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

There was one firefighter taken to the hospital for a minor injury. He is expected to be okay.

The cause is still under investigation.

