Fire strikes house in Williamston

A family of four in Williamston is getting help from the Red Cross after a fire at their home on Tuesday.

The flames broke out around 6 p.m. near Greencroft Court and Highland Street.

Williamston firefighters told News 10 that two adults and two children lived in the house.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Investigators say the fire started in the basement and spread to the house's upper floors.

At this time, there is no word on what may have caused the blaze.

