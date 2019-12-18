Fire severely damages Lansing home

A fire has severely damaged a home in Lansing.

The fire started in the bedroom of the house, but firefighters were able to put the fire out before it could damage more.

People inside did have some injures, but no word to the severity of the injuries yet.

The house is on the 5000 black of Ashley drive in a residential neighborhood.

At this time firefighters are unaware of what caused the fire.

