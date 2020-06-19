Lansing Township apartment complex fire forces residents to evacuate

A fire broke out on the second floor of the Blue Spruce Apartments complex in Lansing Township about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The apartments are just north of Bancroft Park and Groesbeck Golf Course on the 1900 block of Barritt Street.

There were no injuries reported, according to Lansing Township police.

Residents were forced to evacuate the complex, but. most of them appeared to return to their units around 12:15 p.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from a second-floor apartment around 11 a.m.. Police barrier tape surrounded the complex.

Police and firefighters from both Lansing Township and the city of Lansing were on the scene.

The intersection of Barritt Street and Wood Street was closed to traffic most of the morning.

No cause has been determined and the incident is still under investigation.

