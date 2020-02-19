Fire on the business campus of University Corporate Research

East Lansing fire fighters responded to a fire on the business campus of the University Corporate Research complex Wednesday morning.

East Lansing fire fighters responded to 2727 Alliance Dr. early Friday morning (Feb. 19, 2020).

They responded to the scene at around 5:15 a.m.

The News 10 photographer on the scene noted that there was smoke coming out of the roof of the three-story building.

There was no flames visible.

The building address where firefighters responded to is listed as 2727 Alliance Drive, which is just off of Collins and Forest Roads in Lansing.

We have a call out to the East Lansing Fire Department to gather more details.

