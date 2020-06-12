Fire hydrant flow tests to be held in East Lansing next week

The City of East Lansing said it will be performing fire hydrant flow tests Monday, June 15.

The city said the tests are being done through different parts of the city in order to collect data for input into a water system model to "ensure the reliability of the water system."

The city said during the flow tests, some residents may experience cloudy or rusty colored water.

The City of East Lansing said although the discolored water is safe and doesn't pose any health risks, residents should check their water prior to doing laundry or home projects to prevent any issues from the discoloration.

If residents do experience discolored water, they city is advising them to run cold water through a non-aerated faucet, such as a bathtub or outdoor water spigot for five to 10 minutes until the water becomes clear.

If you have any questions, you're asked to contact the East Lansing Department of Public Works at 517-337-9459.

