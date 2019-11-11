Fire forces East Lansing residents out of home

A fire forced several people out of their East Lansing home Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at the Cambria Townhomes on Cambria Drive just after 3 a.m.

At least one townhome sustained damage.

A CATA bus was called to the scene to proved shelter for people forced from their home by the fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.