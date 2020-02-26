Update: Fire fighters respond to a fryer fire at a popular Delta Township location

Delta Township's Fire Department responded to a call at Horrocks Farm Market on Wednesday morning.

The fire department received the called at 5:17 a.m. on Wednesday.

Horrocks Farm Market is located on West Saginaw Highway.

When fire fighters arrived they found a small fire in the building.

Capt. Del Teigeler of the Delta Township Fire Department told News Ten that using an extinguisher his crew were able put out a small fryer fire almost immediately.

He added that there was no significant damage to the building or the fryer.

Horrocks called News 10 Wednesday morning and stated that they will be open for business.

Fire fighters at the scene told our News 10 crew that no one was hurt.

