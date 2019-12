The Onondaga Twp. Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a home around 6:30 Tuesday morning on Oak St.

The fire reduced the left side of the building to just its structure in less than 45 minutes.

No people were hurt, but the owner's cat and dog died.

The fire department is unsure on what started the fire.

Mason Fire and Delhi Twp. Fire assisted.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.