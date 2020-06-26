Fire damages multi-unit home near Lansing's Old Town neighborhood

A fire has destroyed a multi-unit home on the 300 block of West Grand River Avenue in north Lansing.

News 10 was at the scene late Friday afternoon and is trying to get more information. Crews put out the blaze around 4 pm.

The home is located just south of West Willow Street and east of the city's Old Town Neighborhood.

It's unclear if there were any injuries and what caused the fire.

Drivers are advised to stay away from the area.

Ingham County officials posted an alert online about about 3:15 pm Friday that said the entire 300 block of Cesar Chavez was closed.

