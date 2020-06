A fire was contained to the basement of a home in Lansing Thursday morning.

The home is located at 744 Call Street in Lansing.

Lansing firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 10:30 a.m.

Lansing Fire Department said the home suffered minimal damage as the fire was contained to one room.

Fire officials said there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

