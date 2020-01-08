Fire causes road closure in Bath Township

A structure fire has caused a road closure in the area of Webster Road and Ann Drive in Bath Township.

Laurie Wright, a neighbor, who was home at the time of the fire, told News 10 she heard a few loud booms and called 911.

She said she knew the owner of the structure well and that he wasn't home at the time the fire began.

It is unknown what time the fire started, or the cause of the fire.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

News 10 is on scene and working to learn more information.

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.