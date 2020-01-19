Fire causes extensive damage to Owosso home

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office arrived with local fire departments to the scene of a house fire around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in Owosso Township.

Owosso Township Fire Battalion Chief Mike Thornburg said flames were shooting out of the walls of the home, causing extensive damages to two rooms in the house. The fire was mainly located in the living room, he said.

Two residents were home at the time of the fire, but made it outside when help arrived. The residents were an older gentleman and his son.

The older man suffered a heart attack due to the fire. Thornburg said the man was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

