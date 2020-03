Fire fighters and police were at the Woodland Lake Apartments in Delhi Charter Township for a reported fire.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, March 6.

Officials on the scene say no one was hurt.

They say they were able to put out the fire quickly.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 10 for more details.

