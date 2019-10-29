Finding the spooky in your town

If you're like me, finding out what spots are "haunted" around you during Halloween is a must do activity!

So, NEWS 10 compiled a list of haunted areas just for you to check out!

If you know of any others, let us know at newstips@wilx.com.

Lansing State Capitol

Lansing, Michigan

Finished in 1878, the Lansing State Capitol building is believed to be haunted by the spirit of a man who was killed while painting in the rotunda. His apparition has been on the rotunda walkway in painters' attire. Cold spots and cold winds also have been felt.

Stinson Hospital

Eaton Rapids, Michigan

This renovated hospital has sat on this property since the late 1800's. There have been countless deaths natural and otherwise on the property and in the building. The building now occupies 4 apartments. Reports of loud noises stemming from the basement all times of the day and night. Voices, objects moving, and electrical appliances malfunctioning. Reports of children living in the apartments talking to "imaginary friends". All describing the same man and all getting at least his last name correct, although some children did mispronounce the name. A doctor reportedly lost his life after falling down the elevator shaft in the hospital.

National House Inn

Marshall, Michigan

This historic inn, built in 1835 by Colonel Andrew Mann and believed to have been a stop on the Underground Railroad, is said to be haunted by a Lady in Red. The ghost is usually seen only by a glimpse as she moves through the hallways, but has also been seen standing at one of the windows late in the night. There is one guest room that folks say she insists on keeping the door closed; this is the room that witnesses feel belonged to her while she was alive.

Michigan State University

East Lansing, Michigan

Michigan State University reportedly has an abundance of haunted sites, including the University Garden, the Physical Plant, Williams Hall, and Mayo Hall, where the ghost of namesake May Mayo plays a piano and the Red Room is rumored to have been the setting for past Satanist rituals. Also said to be haunted are Holmes Hall, where a ghost is believed to tinker with the elevator, and Fairchild Auditorium, where a small ghost boy is said to reside. Hubbard Hall has lights that go on and off along with running footsteps and spooky laughter, and Mason Hall's basement sports the ghost of an elderly man. Rumor has it that he suffocated here in 1975.

Michigan Theatre

Jackson, Michigan

Michigan Theatre was a fancy venue when it opened in 1930 for vaudeville and movies. Its basement is rumored to be haunted. Witnesses describe a sensation of dread or of being frozen in place, as well as an eerie feeling of being watched by something invisible.

Webberville Village Office

Webberville, Michigan

Employees here are puzzled by the way objects move around and rearrange themselves. A hooded figure has been seen roaming around in here, as well as hearing the sounds of giggling and crying. Other unaccounted people have been seen here and some have even heard the sound of bells ringing despite no explanation.

