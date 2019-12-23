Finding new ways to use hemp

The growth of the marijuana industry in Michigan isn't just about treating illnesses and getting high. In fact, the owner of one company in Michigan is working on new ways to use hemp and he thinks it could help farmers.

Ben Martin and his fiance Sarah are the owners of Michigan Hemp Solutions. The company is a seed to the consumer business, which means they grow, harvest and process their own product. Martin said the goal of his company is to make sure his clients therapeutic needs are met.

"Some claim that they can get stress relief, some anxiety relief, pain relief and with smoking hemp flower, it's a really fast delivery," Martin said.

He said smoking hemp allows the compounds from the hemp flower to enter the blood stream faster. Martin said hemp has very low levels of the intoxicating compound of THC. He said the typical THC level are .3 for hemp.

Michigan law says hemp can not exceed THC levels higher than .3. If it does, law enforcement officers shall and will destroy, or confiscate, all cannabis in the grower's possession.

The company also focuses on helping farmers. They provide farmers with seeds, plants and cultivation for hemp. He said this crop will help farmers tap into another source of income.

"As other markets are changing, prices are hard for farmers. We are here to help the hemp economy in Michigan stay strong," Martin said.

He said he thinks hemp will be the medicine of the future.

"There's hundreds of compounds in this plant material that are beneficial for people and that can help them. It's just more than one thing that can be achieved for different people through the plant," Martin said.

Hemp is a strain of the cannabis plant and is often used for things like paper, clothing, paint and insulation.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.