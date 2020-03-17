Find where your children can get meals during school closures

A map has been created for families to find where meals are provided while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

The map is available by clicking here.

The map is updated twice daily during the period schools are closed.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all school K-12 be closed until April 5 in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The meals are provided to all children at no cost under the Unanticipated School Closure Summer Food Service Program.

Up to two meals per day may be served to all children ages 0-18.

This includes students with disabilities ages 18-26 with an active individual education program.

Schools and sponsors that participate in the program help ensure children do not experience a lapse in food security, the release said.

For questions about Michigan’s Summer Food Service Program or Unanticipated School Closure, contact MDE at (517) 241-5374 or mde-sfsp@michigan.gov.

Locally, Lansing Catholic High School is providing free breakfast and lunch to any school-age children. The meals are not limited to Lansing Catholic students.

The school said the meals cannot be eaten on-site and parents and students can pick up meals for all children in their household.

More information on what Lansing Catholic is doing, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

