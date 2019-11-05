Find out how you can ship authentic Detroit coneys to your loved ones

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - NEWS 10 had a special guest on Saturday morning - check out this segment with Grace Keros, of Okemos, talking about that special gift idea for anyone who loves coney dogs but is out of state.
A Detroit Coney kit can be shipped to loved ones and friends. (Source WILX)
It comes with:
- 12 Dearborn Sausage brand hot dogs and buns
- A sweet onion
- A container of chili from Detroit Chili
- and an American Coney Island paper hat
Keep in mind that the deadline for ordering for Christmas is Sunday, Dec. 13.
The cost varies from $59.99 and $69.99 depending on where it is going.
