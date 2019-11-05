Find out how you can ship authentic Detroit coneys to your loved ones

NEWS 10 had a special guest on Saturday morning - check out this segment with Grace Keros, of Okemos, talking about that special gift idea for anyone who loves coney dogs but is out of state.

A Detroit Coney kit can be shipped to loved ones and friends. (Source WILX)

It comes with:

- 12 Dearborn Sausage brand hot dogs and buns

- A sweet onion

- A container of chili from Detroit Chili

- and an American Coney Island paper hat

Keep in mind that the deadline for ordering for Christmas is Sunday, Dec. 13.

The cost varies from $59.99 and $69.99 depending on where it is going.

