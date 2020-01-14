Final debate before Iowa caucuses

Six out of the 12 remaining Democratic presidential candidates face off Tuesday night in the final debate before next month's Iowa caucuses.

The Iowa caucuses represent the first nominating contest of the primary race.

Polls show a tightly bunched top tier, with Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend Indiana Mayor, Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden all with real shots at victory.

The debate also includes Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire investor, Tom Steyer still vying for a breakout.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will not be on stage Tuesday.

