Final forum in Lansing superintendent search

The group advising the Lansing School District on the search for a new superintendent will be presenting all of the information gathered--after parents get one more chance to voice their opinions.

Last week's forum was dominated by people furious at the district for considering a man accused of sexual harassment and giving porn to minors.

All of this comes after a former student teacher came forward to me last month with allegations of sexual harassment against acting superintendent Mark Coscarella.

He is also accused of supplying pornography to high schoolers when he was a baseball coach at Holt.

People at the meeting last week said that someone with a questionable past should not be considered for the district's top position.

"To be blunt, its absurd. If you know this coming in...it's either a level of incompetence or not caring...or maybe both. But I don't think it starts with one person, its a group of people making decisions and they have to check themselves--they're the ones who have to go home and look in the mirror so," Curtis Vaden said.

The Lansing School Board says that there will be open interviews with the candidates.

We haven't been told any other names besides Coscarella's.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Wainwright Conference Room. That's located at 4200 Wainwright Avenue. To catch up on our coverage of this investigation.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.