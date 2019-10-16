Filtered water, filling stations would be required in Michigan schools and day cares under bills

New legislation just introduced in the state Legislature could ensure kids have safe drinking water at school and daycare.

The plan introduced on Tuesday, Oct. 15 has bipartisan support, according to sponsoring lawmakers.

The legislation would require all Michigan schools and day care centers to have provide filtered water at fountains or filling stations.

The "Filter First" bill package is sponsored by state Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, Rep. Sheldon Neeley, D-Flint, Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington; and Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, R-Grand Rapids.

The legislation would amend Michigan's Safe Drinking Water Act to require schools and day cares to install filtered water outlets and on-tap filters following a phase in period.

The Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) would be required to help schools and day cares with drinking water safety plans.

The legislation would require schools and day cares to test their water annually and replace the filters when needed.

The Senate bills have been referred to the Committee on Environmental Quality.

The House bills have been referred to the Committee on Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation.

