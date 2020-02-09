Films, panel talks to mark Black History Month in Detroit

Films, discussions and other activities are planned throughout February by the Detroit Historical Society in recognition of Black History Month.

Among the Winter Film Series' offerings is “With Love from Idlewild,” which showcases filmmaker Tinisha Brugnone's travels through a historically black vacation destination in western Michigan.

Other events include a Feb. 20 panel discussion exploring the widening racial equity gap in Detroit and a Feb. 29 event focusing on the urban agricultural movement.

That includes a panel, craft activities and a vendor marketplace.

Both events will be held at the Detroit Historical Museum.