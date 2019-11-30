Fill-A-Cop Car helps out local communities

Eaton County law enforcement agencies came together to collect non-perishable goods for their local communities during their annual FILL-A-COP CAR event.

The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 30, at multiple locations across Eaton County.

Food, toothbrushes, and toiletries were all donated and given to area food banks.

Law enforcement agencies accepting these donations are the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, Eaton Rapids Police Department, Michigan State Police, Potterville Police Department and Charlotte Police Department.

Eaton County Sheriff's Department Deputy Adam Holliday said he's happy to help his community in more way than one.

"It's really nice to it this time of year, and feels really good actually," he said.

He collected items in Dimondale which will go back to the Dimondale Presbyterian Church and helps local people that will directly be effected by the efforts of their community.

"For people that don't want to ask for help, this makes them feel human. And we're all human and need help once and a while," Holliday said.

