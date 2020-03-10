Fifth Third Bank accused of opening unauthorized accounts

Fifth Third Bank is being sued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau(CFPB).

According to the Hill, the CFPB alleges the bank's customers had cards opened and charged by employees since 2008.

The lawsuit claims these actions were done without consent.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

The CFPB alleges Fifth Third of eight counts of violating federal consumer protection and laws.

A legal officer for the bank called the suit "unwarranted" adding that the bank will "defend itself vigorously."

Copyright 2020 CNN and WILX. All rights reserved.