Ficher sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend's husband

A man found guilty of murdering for love is back in court on Wednesday.

Jacob Ficher was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ficher was also sentenced to pay $20 thousand in restitution to Ammar Al-Yasari's family, along with other fees to the state.

During the sentencing Al-Yasir's sister gave a statement saying Ficher "destroyed our lives."

Prosecution also described Ficher as a "cold, callous, coward" who showed no remorse.

Ficher gave a statement describing why he committed the crime, that he was a witness to Bdour Al-Yarsir's abuse at the hands of her husband.

"If I went to the police I could make things worse for her," he said.

Ficher said he was sorry that his actions led to a man dying, and Bdour being separated from her two children.

In November, Ficher was found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Ammar Al-Yasari.

Prosecutors said Ficher conspired with Al-Yasari's wife, his lover, to kill Al-Yasari.

Prosecutors said Bdour, Ammar Al-Yasari's wife, turned off her home's security to allow Ficher inside to wait for Ammar to come home.

However, Ficher maintains Bdour has no involvement.

Defense argued that Ficher wasn't intending to kill Al-Yasari.

During his trial, Ficher took the stand and said the reason he went to the Al-Yasari home on Feb. 4 was to threaten Al-Yasari.

He wanted to confront Al-Yasari about the emotional and physical abuse Bdour had told him about.

"She did want a divorce but one of the things she discussed was how she felt in danger trying to leave him because he had threatened on multiple occasions that if she had tried to leave he would kill her," Ficher said.

But 'scaring' Ammar didn't go according to plan, Ficher said.

Ficher claims Ammar arrived home, saw him and swung at him which lead Ficher to fight back. In Ficher's right hand he gripped an axe. He wore a mask and gloves.

Prosecutors said Ficher planned the brutal murder and committed it out of hatred so he could be with Bdour. Ficher denied that claim.

Ficher said he then found a bottle of bleach in the pantry and poured it over the body, and then left through the front door.

He also got rid of his backpack that carried the murder weapon.

