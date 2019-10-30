Fiat Chrysler possible merger

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Wednesday it is in talks with French rival PSA Peugeot in its second bid this year to reshape the global auto industry at a time of heightened uncertainty for the sector. A merger would create the fourth-largest automaker, with a combined market value of around $50 billion, and the potential for big savings in Europe just as the industry struggles with slowing sales and the need to invest heavily in technologies like electric cars. But a deal does not help either in expanding in China, the world's largest market, where both are weak, analysts said. In a statement, Fiat Chrysler said the discussions are "aimed at creating one of the world's leading mobility groups," but gave no further details.

