Fiat Chrysler aids Food Bank Council of Michigan

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is working to help feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

"FCA's donation, in partnership with the Food Bank Council of Michigan, will help address youth food insecurity related to the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a news release.

Since schools closed back in March, the Food Bank Council of Michigan has served an additional 1 million children and teens who rely on school meals as a source of food, the release said.

“Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has come alongside us at a time of unprecedented need,” said Dr. Phil Knight, executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan. “Their donation, and the generosity of so many others, help makes sure that food insecurity is one worry we can take off the table for Michiganders during this crisis.”

The FCA's donation comes during the council's launch of the virtual statewide food drive, which will help the state's seven regional food banks continue to provide meals via drive-thru distribution, the release said.

In addition to that, donors can also purchase quarantine boxes that provide 22 meals to vulnerable, older residents, according to the release.

