A new Gallup Poll reveals fewer Americans think childhood vaccines are important.
The organization surveyed over one-thousand adults last month.
84% said vaccinating children is important, which is down from 94% in 2001.
10% still believe vaccines cause autism in children, and 46% are unsure.
However, most americans -86%- believe vaccines are not more dangerous than the diseases they protect against.
