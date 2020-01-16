Fewer Americans think childhood vaccines are important

By  | 
Posted:

A new Gallup Poll reveals fewer Americans think childhood vaccines are important.
The organization surveyed over one-thousand adults last month.
84% said vaccinating children is important, which is down from 94% in 2001.
10% still believe vaccines cause autism in children, and 46% are unsure.
However, most americans -86%- believe vaccines are not more dangerous than the diseases they protect against.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus