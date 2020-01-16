A new Gallup Poll reveals fewer Americans think childhood vaccines are important.

The organization surveyed over one-thousand adults last month.

84% said vaccinating children is important, which is down from 94% in 2001.

10% still believe vaccines cause autism in children, and 46% are unsure.

However, most americans -86%- believe vaccines are not more dangerous than the diseases they protect against.

