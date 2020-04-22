Fewer Americans have high cholesterol.

That's according to a new government report.

It shows about 11% of adults in the U.S. have high total cholesterol, a decrease of 43% over the past two decades.

The percentage of people with low levels of good cholesterol has also dropped.

But there's still some room for improvement.

Middle aged adults have the highest rates of high total cholesterol, and men are three times more likely to have low levels of good cholesterol.

The study was led by researchers at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

