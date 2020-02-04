Fewer Americans are seeing primary care doctors.

That's according to a new study from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

It shows primary care visits fell by 24% among privately insured adults between 2008 and 2016.

In fact, almost half had no visits to their primary care doctor in a year.

Specialist visits were mostly unchanged, but there were sharp increases in alternative centers, like urgent care.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.