Fewer Americans are seeing primary care doctors.
That's according to a new study from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
It shows primary care visits fell by 24% among privately insured adults between 2008 and 2016.
In fact, almost half had no visits to their primary care doctor in a year.
Specialist visits were mostly unchanged, but there were sharp increases in alternative centers, like urgent care.
