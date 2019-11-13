Fewer Americans are being diagnosed with lung cancer, but it remains the leading cause of cancer deaths.

The American Lung Association released its annual 'State of Lung Cancer' report this morning.

It shows new cases of the disease have decreased by 19% over the past decade.

The 5-year survival rate has also improved, climbing by 26%.

However, screening rates are extremely low, and nearly half of lung cancers are diagnosed at a later stage.

