Few snowflakes today and warmer

A front pushing through the area this morning is touching off a few light snow showers. Any snow accumulation today in Mid-Michigan will be light. The clouds hold on today across the area. Temperatures will be warmer today with highs back in the mid 30s. We see some clearing tonight with lows in the mid 20s.

Friday and Saturday promise some sunshine across the area. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid 30s and highs will be in the low 30s Saturday. Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day with the chance of rain and snow showers late in the day. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.