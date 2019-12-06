Fenner Nature Center reveals new building

A new building will be added to the Fenner Nature Center on Friday.

The Susan and Jack Davis Nature Pavilion will provide an additional 1,600 square feet of space for events and guests that will be open year round.

The space will be used for community gatherings, special events, arts and education.

Mayor Andy Schor will be speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m.

Following the ribbon cutting will be an artists reception for Fenner's first ecological art exhibition "Sunrises & Smokestacks."

