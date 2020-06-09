Felony charges dismissed for brother of Mark Latunski

Felony charges are dismissed against the brother of the man accused of killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.

Paul Latunski. (Source: Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)

Paul Latunski, 49, the brother of accused murderer Mark Latunski, will not face any jail time for an incident back in March at his brother's former home. He faced two felonious assault charges.

Prosecutor Scott Kerner said the decision was ultimately made about an hour before the hearing was set to take place. The defense said they're excited about the outcome because they say it was all just a misunderstanding.

Police say Paul Latunski was involved in an assault that involved a shotgun. His attorney said he was just doing what he was legally required to do.

"He actually is his brother's conservator so there's a court order that requires him to preserve his assets and that includes the property. So not only was he attempting to preserve the property but also his family was there and he was defending himself and his family," said Mary Chartier, Paul Latunski's attorney.

Prosecutors decided Wednesday to drop both felony charges against him.

"We received some additional information from the defense on Friday and after review of some documentation we decided to move forward at this point," said Scott Koerner. "There's an ongoing civil dispute that is not part of the criminal matter that does play into effect here, but I can't comment on legalities of that, but this does interplay with part of the decision to dismiss today. We're very excited. We're thrilled that the prosecutor did the right thing in this case. I think that speaks so highly of the leadership in his office and Mr. Latunski is excited as well."

The prosecutor said despite dismissing the case, additional charges could be brought down the line if they receive new information.

The incident involving Paul Latunski took place back on March 28.

Court records indicate Paul Latunski lives at 103 E. Tyrrell Road and allegedly assaulted two people with a shotgun who have some type of connection to the 703 W. Tyrrell Road residence.

Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner told News 10 no shots were fired during the alleged incident.

The 703 W. Tyrrell Road home is currently owned by Steven Deehl, of Fenton, according to county property records.

Mark Latunski is accused of killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek after he met him through a dating app. In late February, Mark Latunski was deemed by a judge unfit to stand trial.

He currently remains lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail and still believes he is someone by the name of Edgar Thomas Hill, said Doug Corwin, the county's public defender.

Bacon’s body was found Dec. 28 hanging from the ceiling of Mark Latunski’s home on Tyrell Road, 90 miles northwest of Detroit. Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon and eating parts of his body.

