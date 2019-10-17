Felony charges against former MSU athlete dropped in Ingham County

Felony sexual assault charges filed against a former Michigan State wrestler have been dropped, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Thursday.

Austin Franco had his case in Ingham County’s 54-B District Court dismissed by Judge Andrea Larkin earlier this month after a preliminary exam was held, said Scott Hughes, a prosecutor’s office spokesman.

Hughes said Larkin decided to not bind the case over the circuit court because of insufficient evidence.

Her decision followed testimony given from one witness.

Court records indicate Larkin’s court opinion and order was filed Oct. 11 and received Tuesday by the prosecutor’s office.

Around the time Franco was accused of sexual assault, he was dismissed from MSU’s wrestling team.

Franco’s status hasn’t changed, said Matt Larson, an MSU athletics spokesman, in an email Thursday afternoon sent to News 10.

“Austin Franco is not a member of the wrestling team,” Larson said.

