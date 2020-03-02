Felon sentenced over 10 years in prison for illegally possessing ammunition used in a Lansing shooting

A 23-year-old Lansing man was sentenced to prison Monday on multiple charges.

Narrion Lamont Caston was sentenced to serve 120 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons for illegal possession of ammunition and 14 months for violations of his federal supervised release, according to a release sent from the Department of Justice Western District of Michigan.

During sentencing Judge Janet T. Neff said that Caston's "undeterred penchant for firearms and ammunition posed a serious danger to the community."

Caston pled guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition last November. He is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to multiple prior felony convictions, according to the release.

At the time Caston illegally possessed the ammunition, he was only one month into a three-year term of federal supervision for a previous conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the statement.

At Caston's sentencing, a Lansing Police Department detective testified that the ammunition was found in a car after Caston shot into another vehicle, hitting a Lansing-area resident in the leg, the statement said.

“I express my appreciation to our federal and state law enforcement agencies for their partnership with this investigation,” said Daryl Green, Chief of the Lansing Police. “Caston recklessly endangered the lives of many in our community and this investigation is a testament of collaboration between law enforcement and community members, all working to create safer communities.” In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Birge stated, “holding dangerous convicted felons accountable through federal prosecution is essential to our message of deterrence.”

Caston will serve both terms consecutively.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.