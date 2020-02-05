Feelings mixed about two-way street conversions around State Capitol

Big changes are in the works for streets around the State Capitol building in downtown Lansing.

Lansing is planning to convert six one-way streets downtown to two-way streets.

The plan was announced in 2019.

People who work downtown told News 10 in the end, two-way streets could cause more confusion.

"Navigating downtown Lansing as a driver is pretty irritating," said Demetria, who recently started working for the state of Michigan. "It's hard to give people directions to the different state buildings."

She said she's ready for more two-way streets downtown.

"It's frustrating, especially if you don't know your way around the city because then you have to find what street to do go down and what street to come back up," said Demetria. "If I could come down Allegan and make a left turn onto Capitol, I'd be right at work."

That could soon be possible.

New stoplights are already hanging at Allegan and Capitol, which are covered until they are active.

Demetria said when she's walking, she wouldn't like the change.

"I think being them one ways right now works better for me as a pedestrian when I have to walk to meetings. It's safer," she said.

Pamela Sawatzki also doesn't want the street directions to change.

"I feel like it's going to be very confusing," Sawatzki said.

Sawatzki said right now, she doesn't see the need to convert one-way streets.

"I don't really see people not understanding one ways, go this way or that way. There doesn't really seem to be a pressing reason to change them," said Sawatzki.

Sawatzki would like to see the money spent somewhere else.

"It's really not necessary. I feel the money would be better spent fixing the roads," she said.

Capitol Avenue, Grand Avenue, Ottawa Street, Allegan Street, Pine Street and Walnut Street are on the list to be switched to two-way streets.

