Feed the Frontline: News 10 shows appreciation to workers at McClaren Greater Lansing

Frontline workers across our community are putting their lives at risk in the fight against COVID-19.

Many are working long shifts, long weeks with few days off and certainly not a lot of time to think about eating or where to get their next meal.

WILX News 10 and our owners, Gray Media, wanted to do something to help them our while helping out our local restaurants that are also hurting right now.

On Tuesday, News 10 covered the costs for Saddleback Barbecue in Lansing to feed the team at McClaren Greater Lansing Hospital as a thank you and a way to show our appreciation to them for everything they are doing.

