Feds urge 'extreme caution' for reopening nursing homes

Federal authorities aren’t setting any hard dates for when nursing homes can allow family members to visit again but are urging governors to use “extreme caution” in making that decision.

New guidelines out this week say it shouldn't come before all residents and staff have tested negative for the coronavirus for at least 28 days.

The wait could be longer for homes that have had problems with infection controls, staffing levels or other issues.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ criteria comes more than two months after the agency ordered homes to ban visitors.

