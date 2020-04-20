Feds to track, share information on nursing home outbreaks

Federal officials say they plan to start tracking and publicly sharing information on infections and deaths at nursing homes nationwide to help spot trends and signs of spread in communities.

The move comes as industry officials and local leaders have called on federal officials to do more to track infections and help get testing and protective equipment.

The agency that oversees nursing homes says homes could start reporting information by the end of this week but didn't say when or how that data will be distributed. An AP tally of nursing deaths stands at more than 8,400.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.