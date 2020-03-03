Virus spread prompts fed to slash rates

In a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus.

Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference that the virus “will surely weigh on economic activity both here and abroad for some time.”

It was the Fed's first rate cut since last year, when it reduced its key short-term rate three times.

It is also the first time the central bank has cut its key rate between policy meetings since the 2008 financial crisis and the largest rate cut since then.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.