Feds proposed Michigan detention center for men who break immigration laws

The federal government is proposing a detention center in western Michigan to hold as many as 600 men accused of violating immigration law.

The site is a 106-acre field in Ionia County. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent a letter last week seeking input from county commissioners.

The detention center would be privately built and operated and have more than 200 employees.

In the early weeks of her administration, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year stopped the sale of an old prison in Ionia County that was proposed as an immigrant detention site.

