Feds defend creation of fake school to fight visa fraud

Federal agencies are pushing back against criticism that they entrapped hundreds of foreigners who enrolled in a fake school the agencies opened in an effort to fight visa fraud, saying those who enrolled knew they were not signing up for a real school.

The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan and head of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's investigative division in Detroit sent statements to the Detroit Free Press on Friday maintaining the school's legitimacy.

The students' lawyers have said they believe their clients were entrapped and did not know the school was fake when they enrolled.

