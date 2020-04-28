Feds: Vein doctor charging insurers for COVID-19 therapy

Federal prosecutors have filed fraud charges against a Detroit-area doctor who runs the Allure vein clinic.

Charles Mok is charged with submitting false claims to Medicare, alleged acts that preceded the coronavirus outbreak. But the government also says Mok's clinic has treated hundreds of patients, despite a state order that bans nonessential procedures during the outbreak.

Mok is accused of submitting at least 98 claims to insurers for vitamin C therapies that were touted as COVID-19 treatments.

The government says there's no approved vaccine or drug for COVID-19.

