Federal unemployment boost likely to end by July

Jobless workers may be getting a sizable unemployment check as a result of the recently enacted Federal Coronavirus Relief Law, but that $600-per-week pay boost from the federal government is unlikely to continue past July.
The law raised weekly benefit amounts, increased the duration of that pay and extended benefits to previously ineligible workers such as the self-employed.
Some states are ending it a week earlier, on July 25.
Barring an extension, jobless pay will be reduced after July to the weekly benefit paid by the state where the recipient had been employed.
State benefits replaced approximately 40% of wages for the average worker prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
