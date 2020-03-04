Federal judge invalidates Michigan's Medicaid work requirements

A federal judge has invalidated Michigan's Medicaid work requirements, weeks after a U.S. appeals court affirmed his decision to strike down similar rules elsewhere.

The short order came from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington on Wednesday.

He earlier invalidated Arkansas' requirement that low-income people work for government-provided health insurance, dealing a blow to the Trump administration's efforts to remake Medicaid.

Four Michigan residents sued the federal government in November, with assistance from advocacy groups.

Senator Marshall Bullock released a statement on the ruling:

“I have been firm in my position that Michigan’s Medicaid work requirements are oppressive to the disenfranchised, disadvantaged, and at-risk communities. They are a discriminatory, knee-jerk reaction to an ancient ideology about what Medicaid is. The fact is this: Medicaid is health care, and everyone deserves access to affordable health care. We, as policymakers, should be protecting our families, friends, and loved ones. This law did everything opposite, so I am beyond pleased the courts have ruled it unlawful.”

Bullock worked to repeal the Medicaid work requirements during his first year in office, introducing bill 677, according to a statement sent to News 10.

