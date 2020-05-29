Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against the Lansing Police Department

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against the Lansing Police Department.

The suit claimed that officers' negligent actions resulted in the death of 39 year old Christopher Phillips who was found dead in his cell at the LPD lockup in April of 2015.

Officers arrested Phillips for driving on a suspended license. The autopsy concluded Phillips died of a drug overdose.

The judge in the case says there's not sufficient evidence to send the case to trial.

