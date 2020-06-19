Federal judge asks for ruling on Gov. Whitmer's powers

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is facing several lawsuits regarding her use of emergency powers.

A federal judge is asking the State Supreme Court to decide if she has the authority to keep issuing executive orders under a 1945 law.

Last month, Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens ruled that Gov. Whitmer has the authority to declare an emergency and decide when it ends under the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act, which Gov. Whitmer cited, saying it gave her sole authority to decide when an emergency has ended.

After Republicans in the state Legislature sued after Gov. Whitmer extended the state of emergency, saying her actions are illegal under the 1976 Emergency Management Act, which says a state of emergency can only last for 28 days unless the Legislature votes to extend it.

Whatever decision is made by the State Supreme Court would be used in a federal lawsuit claiming the 1945 law is unconstitutional.

A group of health care providers is arguing the law violated the separation of powers between the governor and the Legislature.

A decision by the Michigan Supreme Court would also end various lawsuits filed against the governor in state courts.

In addition to the current lawsuits against the governor, a local group is also organizing a petition drive to repeal the law allowing her to use emergency powers indefinitely.

"The data shows our actions working and yet we still see attempts to take away my authority to take these actions, which made it all possible in the first place," Gov. Whitmer said.

In a press conference earlier this week, the governor discussed the possibility of reopening schools in the fall with a plan expected to be released from her office June 30.

The governor also said she'll likely extend the state of emergency but said she hopes to have the entire state move into Phase 5 of her MI Safe Start plan. Phase 5 Under Phase 5, indoor social gatherings and organized events of up to 50 people are allowed and outdoor social gatherings and organized events are also allowed so long as people maintain 6 feet apart and the gatherings are no larger than 250 people.

Phase 5 also allows outdoor performance and sporting venues to open with a capacity limit of 500, which will allow for some outdoor graduation ceremonies, the governor's office said.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.