Federal Reserve increases efforts to prevent economic collapse

The Federal Reserve is taking steps to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus. The bank announced Monday unlimited bond-buying, three new credit facilities, and the upcoming Main Street Lending Program. Together, the Fed says the programs will provide up to $300 billion in financing.

“The coronavirus pandemic is causing tremendous hardship across the United States and around the world,” the Fed said in a statement. “Aggressive efforts must be taken across the public and private sectors to limit the losses to jobs and incomes and to promote a swift recovery once the disruptions abate.”

The bank says it will buy government-backed debt to keep the markets operating smoothly. The new credit facilities will focus on different types of debt companies incur. The Main Street Lending Program will support lending to small businesses, but no timeline has been set for the program's commencement.

U.S. stock futures spiked due to the emergency action from the Fed, which has already slashed interest rates to zero.

