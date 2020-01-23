FedEx makes Sunday deliveries permanent

FedEx ground will officially begin home delivery service on Sundays this weekend.

FedEx ground began delivering residential packages on Sundays during the most recent peak holiday season, but it will now be permanent.

Fedex says it is working to better serve the fast-growing E-commerce market.

Delivering residential packages on Sunday speeds up most shipping lanes by one or two days...

Fedex says that is particularly valuable for shippers and consumers of healthcare and perishable goods.

